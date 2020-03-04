Coronavirus Claims 3 More Lives In Seattle, Death Toll In US Reaches 9

At least three new fatalities from the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in the Seattle area, Washington State on March 4 by the Washington State health authorities, bringing the total death toll in the US at 9. Two out of the three deaths are linked to the patients who passed away on February 26 but weren’t previously linked to COVID-19.

According to the reports, the total number of confirmed cases in Washington and across the US has soared to 27, escalating by 18 since Monday, March 2. At least 231 cases are still being monitored by the State Department of Health. Jeff Duchin, health officer for Seattle and King County public health, said in a statement that it is a very fluid, fast-moving situation as US aggressively responds to this outbreak. People with presumptive or confirmed exposure to COVID-19 patients must reach out to the healthcare providers immediately. He said that he appreciated clinicians on the front lines of medical facilities, they are critical to the response.

Life Care facility becomes hub of cases

Two of three patients that died of coronavirus were reportedly affiliated with Life Care Centre of Kirkland nursing facility, Washington. The hospital said in a statement that a 54-year-old man and a female in her 80s died due to underlying conditions. The man was transferred to Harborview Medical Centre in Seattle on February 24 when coronavirus was suspected. The Life Care Center of Kirkland has since then become the source of a potential outbreak. Washington state and local health officials said in a media report that at least five deaths in the U.S. have been traced back to Life Care.

The recent fatalities are being associated with what appears to be the first-ever instance of coast-to-coast transmission as a North Carolina woman tested positive shortly after a trip to the Washington State, suggest media reports. She was presumably exposed and infected during a visit to a nursing facility in suburban Seattle. President Donald Trump told the reporters at the White House that his administration may cut off overseas travel, but officials were not weighing any restrictions on domestic travel.

