Coronavirus: US Reports 1,200 Deaths In 24 Hours, Total Increases To 9,633

With the coronavirus disease causing massive destruction and the US bracing itself for the hardest and saddest week, the disease has claimed the lives of more than 1,200 people due to the COVID-19 complications in the state, as per reports John Hopkins University reportedly said on April 5 in the evening. A Baltimore based university which is also keeping a track of the number of casualties caused by the virus, reportedly said that there are at least 337,072 confirmed infections in the US with 9,633 deaths.

Animals showing COVID-19 symptoms at NYC

Meanwhile, a zoo in New York City has tested a tiger positive for coronavirus infection and is believed to be the first infection in an animal in the US where an animal is involved, as per reports, federal officials and the zoo said on April 5. The 4-year-old Malayan tiger named Nadia, and six other tigers and lions that have also fallen prey o the disease from a zoo employee who wasn't yet showing symptoms, the zoo reportedly said. The first animal started showing symptoms on March 27, and now all are doing well and are expected to recover soon, the zoo officials reportedly said. Amid the surging coronavirus outbreak in NYC, the zoo has been closed for the general public since March 16.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump expressed hope for eradicating coronavirus infection in the US hot spots on April 5. New York, the hardest-hit COVID-19 state, reported on April 5 that for the first time in a week, they have seen a dip in the number of casualties slightly in the last 24 hours, but there were still nearly 600 new fatalities and more than 7,300 new positive cases. Hearing this news of a slight decrease in numbers, Trump believed that probably it's a good sign for things to get better now.

As per reports, earlier, Trump said on April 5 that the US had bought a tremendous amount of hydroxychloroquine and there were very strong signs that it can cure the new coronavirus despite its effectiveness yet to be confirmed through testing. Trump has previously indicated a French study suggesting that hydroxychloroquine plus azithromycin, a common antibiotic, might be useful to treat COVID-19.

(Image credit: AP)