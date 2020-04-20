Coronavirus: Over 2,300 Inmates Test Positive In Ohio Prisons After 'aggressive' Testing

Amid the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus, the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction has said on April 19 that at least 2,315 prisoners across the three inmate facilities in Ohio have tested positive for COVID-19 disease. More than 1,400 inmates from Marion Correctional Institution, Pickaway Correctional Institution and Franklin Medical Center had tested positive for coronavirus infection on April 18. According to the ODRC website, as of April 19, 955 new cases were reported from the same prisons. The ODRC even released an official statement on April 19 informing about the new “aggressive and unique approach” for testing the prisoners amid the pandemic.

The jail authorities are now carrying out COVID-19 tests of all prisoners, even the ones who do not show any symptoms of the fatal disease. Therefore, they are now receiving positive results from those inmates who might have not been tested. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has said that the vigorous testing across the state would provide a better insight into the situation allowing them to regulate an effective response.

According to the official website, DeWine said, “While we know coronavirus does pose a specific threat to congregate settings, this comprehensive testing will give us insight on both how to best coordinate response at these facilities, as well as data and insight on how comprehensive testing within a cohort will affect testing numbers”

He added, “I want Ohioans to know that these numbers do not necessarily indicate a new problem at these facilities, but simply wider testing.”

Coronavirus outbreak

Meanwhile, Ohio has confirmed at least 9,107 cases of coronavirus and 417 deaths. The United States entirely has recorded 764,265 cases with at least 40,565 fatalities. After originating from China’s “wet markets”, the coronavirus has now claimed 165,082 lives worldwide as of April 20. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 210 countries and has infected at least 2,407,562 people. Out of the total infections, 625,304 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries and the economy is struggling.

(Image Source: Unsplash/Representative)

