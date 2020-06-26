Coronavirus May Have Infected 20 Million People In US: CDC

More than 20 million Americans could have contracted the coronavirus, 10 times more than the official count, CDC officials said on June 25. According to the senior officials, the new estimate suggests that many people might have or have had the infection without showing any symptoms. According to the latest tally by John Hopkins University, the United States of America has reported 2,422,310 COVID-19 cases and 124,416 fatalities as of now.

According to reports, the estimate from Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is based on Serology testing which is used to determine the presence of antibodies that show whether an individual has a disease. Speaking to international media reporters, a CDC offcials said that the new estimate was based on a number of known cases, which are, between 2.3 million and 2.4 million.

Results from serology tests

He added that for getting the estimates, the recorded cases were multiplied by average rate of antidotes seen from serology tests, which were about 10. The multiplication resulted in 20 million tests. Also, the official reportedly opined that the estimate would suggest the percentage of U.S. deaths from the disease is lower than thought.

Read: US: Black COVID-19 Patients Had Higher Risk Of Hospitalisation, Says CDC Study

Read: Delhi L-G Forms Committee To Manage COVID-19 Apathy; ICMR, AIIMS And NCDC Heads Named

CDC officials have warned that young person with no symptoms, who are in regular contact with the vulnerable population should 'proactively' get tested for the virus. Elaborating further, one official even confirmed that in Florida and Texas, roughly half of the new cases that are reporting are people under the age of 35, and many of them are asymptomatic. Ad of now, CDC has sent 40 response teams to help deal with the outbreaks.

This comes as the day after CDC chief said that the coronavirus pandemic has brought the "nation to its knees”. While speaking at a House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing, on June 23, Dr Robert Redfield asserted that the Trump-led government has “underinvested” in the core capabilities of public health and that it was time to step up spending.

With inputs from agencies

Read: US CDC Chief Says Coronavirus Pandemic 'brought Nation To Its Knees'

Read: Ex-CDC Director Warns Of Virus Outbreaks In 5 US States

Image credits: AP