Coronavirus: No new deaths in New York City, first time since March 12

For the first time since March 12, Ney York City did not report any new coronavirus deaths on June 4. During the peak of the pandemic back in April, the city saw almost 500 new fatalities on a daily basis. According to reports, Avery Cohen, a City Hall spokesperson has claimed that the city has overcome a momentous challenge and that the New York residents have gone above and beyond to keep each other safe.

New York reopens

As the number of cases and deaths continues to drop in New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo has relaxed lockdown guidelines in the state, allowing beaches to reopen and permitting gatherings of up to 10 people. However, basic social distancing will have to be followed as the state prepares for Phase 1 of lockdown ease.

At his press briefing, Andrew Cuomo said, "You can have a safe gathering of 10 people or you can have a wholly unsafe gathering of 10 people. If you don't have to be with a group of ten people, don't be with a group of ten people."

While beaches elsewhere in the region will be open for swimming this weekend, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has said swimming is not allowed at the city's beaches and may not be all summer.

COVID-19 Crisis

The United States currently has the highest number of coronavirus cases in the world, with over 1,872,557 positive cases and 108,208 deaths. New York City for a long period of time was the epicentre of the virus in the country.

Brazil has the second-highest number of reported cases in the world, with 584,016 positive cases. Russia has reported 440,538 and currently has a death toll of 5,376. Europe has been one of the worst-hit continents amid the coronavirus pandemic.