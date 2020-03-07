The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Coronavirus Outbreak: US Reports 100 New Cases In 24 Hours, Total Reaches 335

US News

Despite US President Donald Trump’s claim that coronavirus was under control, the deadly virus continues to infect people all across America.

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Coronavirus outbreak: Cases in US rise by 100 in 24 hours taking nationwide toll to 335

Despite US President Donald Trump’s claim that coronavirus was under control, the deadly virus continues to infect people across America. In an unprecedented development, the number of infections on March 7 rose by 100 in just 24 hours taking the nationwide toll to 335. Meanwhile, the number of dead rose to 17 causing a nationwide panic. 

West Coast is bearing the brunt

Florida reported its first two deaths on March 7. The Florida Department of Health reportedly said that the two patients who died were in their 70s and had travelled overseas. One of them was a man with underlying health issues in Santa Rosa County, in Florida's Panhandle. This comes as the western state of Hawaii reported its first infected case on March 6. According to reports, the patient is a resident who recently travelled to Mexico on a cruise ship. Looking at the number of reported cases, it is apparent that the West Coast is bearing the brunt of the virus in the US.

Read: Another Iranian MP Fatemeh Rahbar Dies Due To Coronavirus: Reports

Meanwhile, northwestern state Washington has reported the most number of cases. According to media reports, 80 people have been infected and 14 have died due to the viral outbreak. This comes as 70 people are undergoing treatment in California and one has died as new cases continue to emerge in the countries' third-largest state. 

Read: Elon Musk Calls Coronavirus Panic ‘dumb’, Netizens Call Out His ‘privilege’

Read: South Korea Increases Travel Alert Level For Japan Amid Coronavirus Fears

This comes as New York state governor Andrew Cuomo reportedly said on March 7 that the number of coronavirus cases in the state has jumped to 44 in the last 48 hours. Cuomo reportedly said that the number will continue to grow up. Cuomo used Twitter to revise the state’s case count from 33 released earlier Friday to 44.  According to the reports, the state reported 11 cases on Wednesday evening, 22 on Thursday, 33 Friday afternoon and 44 Friday evening which is a fourfold increase within just 48 hours. 

Read: Donald Trump: Overall Risk To American Citizens From Coronavirus Remains Low

 

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Iran
JAISHANKAR ON GLOBAL CRITICISM
Shiv Sena
SHIV SENA CELEBRATES 100 DAYS GOVT
BJP
PATHAK SAYS WILL NOT QUIT BJP
SBI
SBI CHAIRMAN PRESS CON HIGHLIGHTS
Shaheen Bagh
BABA RAMDEV ON DELHI RIOTS
Always
TENDULKAR'S NOSTALGIC WISH FOR VIV