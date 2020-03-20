The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Coronavirus Outbreak: China Illuminates Buildings To Mark Zero Domestic Case

US News

As countries around the world continue to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic, China on March 18 reported no domestic cases of the virus for the first time.

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Coronavirus outbreak: China illuminates buildings on milestone day

As countries around the world continue to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic, China on March 18 reported no domestic cases of the virus for the first time since December 2019. To celebrate the milestone, buildings in Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, were lit up with slogans for medical staff who were on the frontlines in the battle against the pandemic. Recently, pictures of illuminated buildings have taken the internet by storm with netizens congratulating the country for successfully battling the infection. 

'Believe in China' 

Not only Chinese but people from all across the world showered praises for the Chinese for achieving the feat. One user wrote, "Well-done guys, now the rest of the World to learn from sweet China." while another wrote, "Believe in China, I believe Wuhan will survive, we must insist. Come on" Yet another user wrote that there was hope for both Wuhan and China. 

Read: Trump's Team, Senators To Negotiate $1T Economic Rescue Deal

Read: Coronavirus: PSL Franchises, Broadcasters Can't Claim Insurance Over Sudden Suspension

Second day with no domestic cases 

This comes as China on March 19 reportedly marked the second day with no domestic infection of deadly COVID-19. However, the Asian giant, which has been fighting the infection since December now faces another challenge, that is, of imported cases. The number of deaths in China has also slowed dramatically with the nation reporting only 3 new deaths on March 19.

This comes as the epicentre of the disease is gradually shifting to Europe with Italy being worse hit by the pandemic. On March 18, the death tol in Italy surpassed China with the former reporting 3,248 deaths and latter reporting 3,405. As of March 19, China has reported 80,967 cases of infection with 71,150 recovered. 39 new cases were reported on March 19, the National Health Commission reported. 

Read: China Exonerates Doctor Reprimanded For Warning Of Virus

Read: Not Happy That China Expelled American Journalists: Trump

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Nirbhaya
NIRBHAYA CASE: THE FINAL 24 HOURS
Peter Mukerjea
PETER MUKERJEA WALKS OUT OF JAIL
Russia
RUSSIA FMBA: '3 PROTOTYPE VACCINES'
Rangan Gogoi
ARNAB'S REPLY TO JUSTICE GOGOI
Virender Sehwag
SEHWAG LAUDS 'JANTA CURFEW'
Sourav Ganguly
GANGULY'S TRIBUTE TO PK BANERJEE