Coronavirus Outbreak: China Illuminates Buildings To Mark Zero Domestic Case

As countries around the world continue to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic, China on March 18 reported no domestic cases of the virus for the first time since December 2019. To celebrate the milestone, buildings in Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, were lit up with slogans for medical staff who were on the frontlines in the battle against the pandemic. Recently, pictures of illuminated buildings have taken the internet by storm with netizens congratulating the country for successfully battling the infection.

Buildings in #Hangzhou are litting up with words of encouragements to show supports to Wuhan, and to all the brave frontline medical staff! pic.twitter.com/wXlGxgHbCF — Hangzhou, China (@Hangzhou_CHINA) March 17, 2020

Night view in #Wuhan :buildings & bridges are illuminated with inspiring slogans reading "victory for Wuhan" &"Victory for China"

❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/Q0d5uUAemJ — فریال خالد محمود (@FaroooSays) March 19, 2020

'Believe in China'

Not only Chinese but people from all across the world showered praises for the Chinese for achieving the feat. One user wrote, "Well-done guys, now the rest of the World to learn from sweet China." while another wrote, "Believe in China, I believe Wuhan will survive, we must insist. Come on" Yet another user wrote that there was hope for both Wuhan and China.

Second day with no domestic cases

This comes as China on March 19 reportedly marked the second day with no domestic infection of deadly COVID-19. However, the Asian giant, which has been fighting the infection since December now faces another challenge, that is, of imported cases. The number of deaths in China has also slowed dramatically with the nation reporting only 3 new deaths on March 19.

This comes as the epicentre of the disease is gradually shifting to Europe with Italy being worse hit by the pandemic. On March 18, the death tol in Italy surpassed China with the former reporting 3,248 deaths and latter reporting 3,405. As of March 19, China has reported 80,967 cases of infection with 71,150 recovered. 39 new cases were reported on March 19, the National Health Commission reported.

