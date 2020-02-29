US: Third Coronavirus Case Of Unknown Origin Confirmed In Oregon

Amid Coronavirus outbreak, the United States health officials on February 28 confirmed that a resident of Oregon has been tested positive for the deadly virus. According to international media reports, the patient had no known history of travel to countries severely affected by the outbreak and neither the patient had any known contact with infected individuals.

This also makes it the third case of unknown origin in US and further, it also indicates that the deadly virus has been spreading fast with no sign of abating.

First detected in the city of Wuhan, in Hubei Province of China, the virus outbreak has now spread across more than 40 countries since December 2019. More than 1,700 people have recovered from the disease, whereas, nearly 12,000 Coronavirus patients have by now been discharged from hospitals. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has dubbed the virus as COVID-19.

According to reports, the death toll in China has surpassed 2,800 and the National Health Commission reportedly confirmed 427 new cases. The total number of confirmed cases within China also hit nearly 79,000 and more than 83,000 worldwide. The director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr Anthony Fauci reportedly said that the fatality rate in US could reach the same level as in China because there is no vaccine or cure available as of yet.

However, the United States President Donald Trump has lauded his administration along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for doing a “great job” in handling the crisis. After returning from his maiden trip to India, Trump also took a dig on the Democrats who were critical about the early closing of US borders and said that it was “too soon”. Moreover, while the death toll of the COVID-19 in China has reached 2,835 and Trump bragged about not having even “one death”.

'Shouldn't be too eager to declare pandemic'

WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has also said that the officials “should not be too eager to declare a pandemic” in the absence of “clear-minded analysis of the facts”. Nevertheless, the UN health agency has still declared its highest level of alarm which is a public health emergency of international concern. Using the word 'pandemic' could give people a signal that the Coronavirus can no longer be contained, but Ghebreyesus said that it is not true.

