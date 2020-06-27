Coronavirus: US Records Highest Single-day Jump With 40,000 New Cases

The United States has reported more than 40,000 new coronavirus cases on June 26, this is the highest single-day rise in cases for the United States. The new cases on June 26 were marginally higher than the 39,000 new virus cases reported on June 25. In addition to setting the all-time record for the highest jump in single day cases, 11 states also reportedly broke records for the average number of cases reported daily over the last week.

Consequences of early re-opening

According to the John Hopkins University coronavirus data centre, the United States has reported 2,467,837 positive coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, the US has the highest number of cases in the world. The country has also recorded a death toll of 125,039. As per guidelines issued by the White House, a state should see a consistent decline in coronavirus cases over a span of two weeks before taking steps to reopen.

As per reports, the majority of the states have already started reopening and 18 of those states, like Texas and Arizona, have seen a drastic rise in new coronavirus cases as a result. Despite the rising cases, Vice President Mike Pence that is heading the United States’ coronavirus taskforce decided to find a silver lining by stating on June 25 that fatalities had seen a decline.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has said that the United States is still not past the first wave of the coronavirus. As per reports, it can take up to a few weeks before someone contracts the coronavirus and then starts showing symptoms, therefore the consequences to many states in the US reopening without seeing a substantial decline in new coronavirus cases is becoming evident now. The deadly coronavirus pandemic has infected 9,825,402 people worldwide and the global death toll stands at 494,822.