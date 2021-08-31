Cougar Kept As Illegal Pet Removed From New York Apartment; Says Wildlife Officials

An 11-month-old female cougar was removed from a New York City apartment where the animal was kept illegally as a pet, said animal welfare officials on Monday. In a news release, Kelly Donithan, director of animal disaster response for the Humane Society of the United States said that the owner of the 80-pound cougar surrendered the American wild cat on Thursday. The cougar was nicknamed ‘Sasha’ and it spent the weekend at the Bronx Zoo receiving veterinary care. It will now be sent to the Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge in Arkansas, the official statement read.

The Humane Society also coordinated with the state Department of Environmental Conservation, the New York Police Department and the officials at the zoo for the “safe removal of the big cat from the home and transport” to the Bronx Zoo. The cougar’s 'lifelong care' would be provided at Turpentine Creek which is an 'accredited sanctuary.'

Donithan, who was the scene with the cougar said, “I’ve never seen a cougar in the wild, but I’ve seen them on leashes, smashed into cages, and crying for their mothers when breeders rip them away. I’ve also seen the heartbreak of owners, like in this case, after being sold not just a wild animal, but a false dream that they could make a good ‘pet.’”

“This cougar is relatively lucky that her owners recognized a wild cat is not fit to live in an apartment or any domestic environment. The owner’s tears and nervous chirps from the cougar as we drove her away painfully drives home the many victims of this horrendous trade and myth that wild animals belong anywhere but the wild,” the HSUS director added.

‘Cougars are not pets’

US Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos said that 'wildlife like cougars are not pets.' Seggos noted that even though “cougars may look cute and cuddly when young, these animals can grow up to be unpredictable and dangerous.” Further, noting the dangers of keeping a wild animal as per, the president of the Humane Society Legislative Fund Sara Amundson said, “A majestic species native to the United States and much of the Americas, cougars thrive in their natural habitats, not in a city home. Individuals and unqualified entities simply cannot meet these wild animals’ complex needs.”

(Image Credits: AP)