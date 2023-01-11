Countering China Top National Security Priority: US House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman

Countering China is going to be the top national security priority of the new Congress, the newly elected chairman of the powerful House Foreign Affairs Committee said Tuesday.

"This Congress countering the Chinese Communist Party will remain our top national security priority and we will finally get answers from this administration as to why the withdrawal from Afghanistan was such a disaster," Congressman Mitch McCaul said.

McCaul on Tuesday was selected to head the House Foreign Affairs Committee, now that his GOP enjoys a majority in the House of Representatives. Previously he was a Ranking Member of the Committee.

"This committee will be laser-focused on conducting rigorous oversight and passing meaningful legislation to protect our country from the many challenges the US and our allies face on the world stage," he said in a statement. PTI LKJ CK