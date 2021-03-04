Couple In Florida Spotted A 7-feet Alligator In Their Garage: Watch

A couple in Florida was shocked to find a 7-feet alligator in their garage. Torrie Heathcoat, a resident of Fort Myers has shared the whole incident in a Facebook post. The woman immediately informed the wildlife officials who removed the alligator from the garage and relocated it to alligator farm in North Fort Myers.

7 feet alligator in garage

According to the Facebook post of Torrie Heathcoat, the family had kept the garage gate open for ten minutes and in this time the alligator came inside the garage. She said that she heard a hissing sound and immediately called 911. They dispatched a policewoman who stayed at the garage door until Fish and Wildlife officials arrived. According to Heathcoat, the alligator was relocated to an alligator farm in North Fort Myers. She also warned the locals of Florida to be cautious as it is mating season and alligators roam. So, please keep your garage doors closed. Take a look at the pictures and videos shared by Torrie Heathcoat

Netizens reacted to the incident

Since being shared, the post has gathered a lot of reactions from netizens. One user wrote, "That is crazy." Another user commented, "Omg..how scary." "Glad Andy is safe and ALL of you.", commented another user. "I would have passed out", wrote another user. Another individual commented, "Omg. No words!!! Just glad you all are ok."

Alligator Spotted Coming Out Of A Storm Drain

A few months back in a similar incident, a six feet long alligator was seen peeking out from a drain in Florida, leaving the netizens completely baffled. Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office took to their official Facebook page as they shared an image of the creature coming out of the drain. According to the caption, the alligator was trying to free himself from the storm drain and was immediately responded to by the officers at South Venice.

