Sikh-American Couple Runs Food Truck Service To Feed Homeless In LA

A Sikh-American couple based in Los Angeles has started a food truck service to feed the homeless for free. The food truck service serves almost 200 burritos on a daily basis. The food truck service that is called 'Share A Meal' is run by Ravi Singh and his wife Jacquie and is run across various locations around Los Angeles.

Feeding the homeless for free

The food truck serves vegetarian burritos and water to the poor and needy in the area for free. According to reports, every evening, a group of volunteers of all types of backgrounds will gather at the food truck services central community kitchen and help to roll rice and beans into burritos.

The burritos are filled with traditional langar foods, such as rice, beans, vegetables and a curry paste made of fresh onion, garlic, ginger and spices. The recipients of the meal can choose from mild or spicy options according to reports.

Share A Meal's mobile kitchens go out every evening to different locations where the homeless population is concentrated. The service is not limited to only burritos. The volunteers who gather there also offer water and distribute socks, blankets and toiletries.

The mobile kitchen also holds occasional food truck fundraisers around the Los Angeles area in order to support the volunteers and maintain a high quality of food and service. The participants of the fundraiser are served as a host of Indian snacks like baked samosa chaat platter and mango smoothie.

