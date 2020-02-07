Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

Sikh-American Couple Runs Food Truck Service To Feed Homeless In LA

US News

A Sikh- American couple based in Los Angeles serves to feed the city's homeless. The food truck service serves almost 200 vegetarian burritos on a daily basis.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sikh-American

A Sikh-American couple based in Los Angeles has started a food truck service to feed the homeless for free. The food truck service serves almost 200 burritos on a daily basis. The food truck service that is called 'Share A Meal' is run by Ravi Singh and his wife Jacquie and is run across various locations around Los Angeles.

Feeding the homeless for free

The food truck serves vegetarian burritos and water to the poor and needy in the area for free. According to reports, every evening, a group of volunteers of all types of backgrounds will gather at the food truck services central community kitchen and help to roll rice and beans into burritos.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Share A Meal (@shareameal) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Share A Meal (@shareameal) on

The burritos are filled with traditional langar foods, such as rice, beans, vegetables and a curry paste made of fresh onion, garlic, ginger and spices. The recipients of the meal can choose from mild or spicy options according to reports.
Share A Meal's mobile kitchens go out every evening to different locations where the homeless population is concentrated. The service is not limited to only burritos. The volunteers who gather there also offer water and distribute socks, blankets and toiletries.

Read: US: Woman Converts Food Truck Into Mobile Shower Unit For Homeless

Read: Food Trucks: Three Food On Wheels Restaurants Serving The Best Meals In Mumbai


The mobile kitchen also holds occasional food truck fundraisers around the Los Angeles area in order to support the volunteers and maintain a high quality of food and service. The participants of the fundraiser are served as a host of Indian snacks like baked samosa chaat platter and mango smoothie.

Read: Indian Restaurant Owners In Australia Give Free Food To People Affected By Bushfires

Read: Seafood Tagine: Try This Recipe At Home For A Memorable Dining Experience

 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
CHIDAMBARAM SLAMS CENTRE
TRUMP'S NEW BOLLYWOOD AVATAR
PM MODI SLAMS CONG OVER CAA
OMAR-MEHBOOBA TO BE PSA BOOKED
HYUNDAI UNVEILS CRETA 2020
JOFRA ARCHER RULED OUT OF IPL 2020