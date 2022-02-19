Covaxin To Be Evaluated As COVID Vaccine Candidate In United States, Avers Bharat Biotech

In a big boost for indigenously developed Covaxin, Hyderbad-based Bharat Biotech on Sunday announced that its COVID-19 vaccine will be evaluated as a candidate in the United States. Issuing a statement, Bharat Biotech shared that the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had lifted its clinical hold on Ocugen Inc., which is co-developing Covaxin in USA and Canada.

"Covaxin will be evaluated as a COVID-19 vaccine candidate in the United States. Ocugen, Inc. announced that the the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had lifted its clinical hold on the Company's Investigational New Drug application (IND)-to evaluate the COVID-19 vaccine candidate, BBV152, known as Covaxin outside the United States," the official statement read.

"Ocugen, Inc. is co-developing Bharat Biotech's Covaxin vaccine candidate for COVID-19 in USA and Canada," it added.

Earlier last month, the Hyderabad-based pharma giant had announced that Covaxin was now a 'universal vaccine' for both adults and children. In an official statement, the company confirmed that its goals for developing a global vaccine against COVID-19 had been achieved and all product development for Covaxin's licensure had been completed.

"COVAXIN is now a universal vaccine for adults and children. Our goals of developing a global vaccine against COVID-19 have been achieved and all product development for licensure has been completed," Bharat Biotech said in a statement.

Partnership between Bharat Biotech & Ocugen

In February 2021, Ocugen Inc and Bharat Biotech announced a definitive agreement to co-develop, supply and commercialise Bharat Biotech's Covaxin under which, Pennsylvania-based Ocugen will have the rights to market the vaccine. It will be an advanced stage whole-virion inactivated COVID-19 vaccine candidate for the US market, the companies said in a joint statement.

Under the terms of the agreement, the company will be responsible for clinical development, regulatory approval (including Emergency Use Authorisation ) and commercialisation for the US market. On the other hand, Bharat Biotech will supply initial doses to be used in the US upon Ocugen's receipt of a EUA and support the technology transfer for manufacturing in the states. The US firm would retain 45% of the profits and will share the profits from the sale of Covaxin in the US market with Bharat Biotech.

We are excited to announce the definitive agreement for the commercialization of COVAXIN™ in the US with @BharatBiotech and share in US commercialization profits. #COVAXIN received EUA approval in India in January. Read the release here: https://t.co/ptEtvTHm0P $OCGN #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/cEYpOvrOIT — Ocugen (@Ocugen) February 2, 2021

Bharat Biotech has declared that Covaxin's booster dose is found to be effective against both the Omicron and Delta variants of COVID-19.

Image: PTI/Unsplash