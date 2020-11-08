COVID-19: 126,000 New Coronavirus Cases Registered In The Last 24 Hours In US

The United States has set a new record with a total of 126,000 new cases in the last 24 hours. The COVID-19 pandemic which saw its first outbreak in a wet market in Wuhan, China last year has now spread all across the world. The virus, named COVID-19 by the World Health Organisation, has infected a total of 50,051,553 people worldwide with the global death toll reaching 1,253,917. As per the John Hopkins coronavirus resource centre, the United States has reported a total of 10,139,327 positive virus cases with a death toll of 242,877. The US currently has the highest number of reported cases in the world, making it the epicentre of the deadly virus.

Situation worsens in US

According to the reports by AP, professor at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, Dr. Josh Sharfstein said, “Especially concerning is the fact that there are very few hospital beds for patients left in some parts of the country where they are actually having to build new emergency hospitals or airlift patients to other parts of the country. That's a sign that the health care system is buckling under the very severe Covid epidemic that that area is facing. And it's a sign that unless we do something to stop it, we could be overwhelming our ability to care for patients”. Federal health officials believe that a vaccine could get emergency use authorization before the end of the year.

As per Sharfstein, “If you go indoors by yourself or you are in a socially distanced atmosphere wearing a mask, that's pretty safe. But if you are going indoors and you're crowded with a bunch of people eating and drinking in a small space, that is like rolling out the red carpet for the virus, you can expect that the virus is going to spread and maybe to a lot of people all at the same time”.

Even though US President Donald Trump has reiterated that coronavirus pandemic would magically vanish, rising cases, hospitalisations and death across the nation are causing the White House task force to sound dire warnings in weekly reports released to states. The officials have warned state and local officials that there must be clear messaging to “act now”. Meanwhile, public health experts — including Fauci -- have repeatedly warned that the US is in for a "whole lot of pain" because it is not controlling the pandemic. Last month, Fauci had said that the nation is on a "very difficult trajectory" and a large number of states are going in the "wrong direction".

(Image Credits: Unsplash)