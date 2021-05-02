COVID-19: 2nd Shipment Containing Medical Supplies From USAID Reaches India, More To Come

As India continues to reel under the unprecedented second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) announced the departures of three additional COVID-19 relief supply aircraft carrying life-saving oxygen supplied, and other critical health commodities to the country. As per USAID, 2 air shipments have arrived in India to date, with more shipments on the way.

2 air shipments arrived in India to date, with more on the way. USAID announced departures of 3 addl #COVID19 relief supply aircraft carrying life-saving oxygen, oxygen supplies & other critical health commodities from US to India: US Agency for International Development (USAID) pic.twitter.com/nPaWQQ6rYj — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2021

USAID announces departure of additional emergency supplies

According to a press release, these additional flights are transporting additional oxygen cylinders and regulators, oxygen concentrators, rapid diagnostic tests, and more than one million N95 masks. Importantly, one of these flights will carry a Deployable Oxygen Concentration System, donated generously by California, with additional supplies to follow. On Saturday night, a flight from the US, carrying 1,000 oxygen cylinders, regulators, and other medical equipment landed in India, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed.

Cooperation with ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ continues! Another flight from U.S.A. arrives carrying over 1000 oxygen cylinders, regulators & other medical equipment. Third shipment in a period of 2 days adding to our oxygen capacities. Grateful to ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ for its support. pic.twitter.com/EVmf6tTCEX — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) May 1, 2021

Earlier on Friday, the US deployed its first two planes carrying the initial emergency relief supplies including oxygen cylinders, regulators, and pulse oximeters generously donated by California, rapid diagnostic tests, and N95 masks, according to the release. "These emergency relief shipments build on USAID's ongoing efforts to combat the pandemic in India. Since the outset of the pandemic, USAID has worked closely with Indian health care facilities to improve preparedness and infection prevention and control. In addition, we have worked to keep India's brave frontline health workers safe so they can continue to save lives," the USAID said.

US President Joe Biden has already reaffirmed that the country is determined to support India in its efforts to contain the pandemic during the talks. The Biden administration has also redirected its own order of AstraZeneca manufacturing supplies to India, which will allow it to make over 20 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. As India battles a devastating second wave of coronavirus, several countries around the globe including the United Kingdom and Russia have extended support as the country continues to struggle with the increase in its health infrastructure needs caused by the rising infections.

COVID-19 situation in India

Amid the sudden surge in the number of cases, India so far has recorded over 1,91,64,969 positive COVID-19 cases, out of which 1,56,84,406 have successfully recovered and 2,11,853 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours 4,01,993 new cases, 2,99,988 fresh recoveries and 3,523 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the country is 32,68,710.

