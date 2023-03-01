'Covid-19 A Result Of Wuhan Lab Incident In China': FBI On Origin Of Pandemic

United States' Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) director Christopher Wray in a wide-ranging interview with an American media outlet on Tuesday (local time) made a striking remark saying that the FBI had assessed that the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic were most likely through a potential lab incident in Wuhan, China. Wray also spoke about how Beijing was trying its best to thwart any efforts to locate the source of the coronavirus pandemic that killed millions across the globe.

"The FBI has for quite some time now assessed that the origins of the pandemic are most likely a potential lab incident in Wuhan... I will just make the observation that the Chinese government... has been doing its best to try to thwart and obfuscate the work here, the work that we’re doing, the work that our US government and close foreign partners are doing," FBI Director Christopher Wray in an interview with Fox News.