COVID-19 Crisis: All 50 States In US Under Disaster Declaration For The First Time

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, US President Donald Trump issued a disaster declaration for Wyoming on April 12 which implies that all 50 states will be under such declaration “for the first time in history”. The coronavirus infections in the US have spiked to 560,433 with at least 22,115 fatalities, and according to White House Press Secretary, Judd Deere, it the first time a US President has ever declared a major disaster in all its states at once. Donald Trump not only tweeted about the move himself but also said that the country is "winning" against the "war with the invisible enemy".

For the first time in history there is a fully signed Presidential Disaster Declaration for all 50 States. We are winning, and will win, the war on the Invisible Enemy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2020

The declaration came on the same day the US surpassed the COVID-19 death toll of Italy which is also one of the hardest-hit countries of the pandemic outside China, where it originated. The nationwide number of casualties in the US hiked from 10,000 to more than 20,000 in reportedly just five days. It was Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon who was formally seeking the declaration on April 9 by writing to Trump when the state reportedly had more than 200 cases of coronavirus infections at the time.

According to international reports, Gordon believes that the declaration will help the state to mobilize and prepare the resources even though the situation is not as severe in Wyoming, as it is in other states. This declaration would make the funding by federal funds available for both state and local governments, as well as certain non-profit organisations amid the deadly outbreak. Moreover, they can also help the governments of the states to organise the federal resources including the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and Army Corps of Engineers.

After originating from China’s “wet markets”, the coronavirus has now claimed over 114,270 lives worldwide as of April 13. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 210 countries and has infected at least 1,853,604 people. Out of the total infections, 427,801 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries and the economy is struggling.

