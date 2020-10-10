Covid-19 Antibody Treatment: US Expects 1 Million Polyclonal Doses By 2021

More than 1 million doses of polyclonal antibodies treatment for the novel coronavirus, similar to the one administered to US President Trump will be made available by 2021 at no cost to the American people under the administration’s Operation Warp Speed program, global healthcare firm Eli Lilly and Company revealed in an update. Drugmakers Regeneron Pharmaceutical Inc and Eli Lilly & Co. invested in large-scale manufacturing of the LY-CoV555 mono and combination therapy, it revealed.

The company said that basis its new interim analysis of the BLAZE-1 clinical trial, the therapy involving SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibodies, received by President Trump, reduced viral load, symptoms, and COVID-related hospitalization and ER visits. After Trump touted the treatment as a “cure”, and "much more effective" while citizens awaited a potential COVID-19 vaccine, Lilly updated, the firm now “quickly” wants to provide treatment to patients across the US. Paul Mango, deputy chief of staff for policy at the Department of Health and Human Services reportedly revealed that the firm has already signed contracts for the procurement and availability of the treatment.

"Our teams have worked tirelessly the last seven months to discover and develop these potential antibody treatments," said Daniel Skovronsky, M.D., Ph.D., Lilly's chief scientific officer and president of Lilly Research Laboratories in a press release. The company released a webcast ahead of the conference call today at noon EDT.

#BreakingNews: Lilly has submitted a request for Emergency Use Authorization for one of our potential #COVID19 antibody treatments to @US_FDA. Learn more about the supporting data and progress of our potential combination antibody therapy treatment: https://t.co/caWgR4YHzz pic.twitter.com/rpU3fmIif6 — Eli Lilly and Company (@LillyPad) October 7, 2020

Labelling it a 'cure'

In a radio interview with Rush Limbaugh, Trump touted his “good health” and credited it to the experimental therapeutical substitute Regeneron. Further, in a video address, he pledged a “free and wide availability” of the cure “your president used” to the American people, doubling down the severity of the pandemic. He added that the “unbelievable” therapeutical remedy got him out of the Walter Reed Military hospital, accusing the Dems of political maneuvering of the coronavirus pandemic. Trump called the antibody therapy as an “amazing, unbelievable cure” that could have been found earlier.

(Image Credit: AP)