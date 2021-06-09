COVID-19: Biden, Fauci Sound Alarm Over Highly-infectious Delta Variant; Ask To Get Jabs

US President Joe Biden and the country’s top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci have sounded an alarm over the Delta variant of the novel coronavirus (B.1.617.2). Even though the strain was first discovered in India, B.1.617.2 has emerged as the dominant strain in the UK. The head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the prominent member of the White House coronavirus task force said that the Delta variant now accounts for over 6% of the COVID-19 cases that are being registered in the United States. Meanwhile, Biden also took to Twitter on June 8 to reiterate his call for vaccination as it is the “best way” to protect oneself.

Folks, the Delta variant — a highly infectious COVID-19 strain — is spreading rapidly among young people between 12 and 20 years old in the U.K. If you’re young and haven’t gotten your shot yet, it really is time. It’s the best way to protect yourself and those you love. — President Biden (@POTUS) June 8, 2021

‘We cannot let that happen in US’

Raising concerns over the highly infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus, Anthony Fauci told CNBC, “In the U.K., the Delta variant is rapidly emerging as the dominant variant ... It is replacing the B.1.1.7...We cannot let that happen in the United States.” First detected in October, the Delta variant has now spread to at least 62 nations, the World Health Organization (WHO) had said last week. The Delta variant has also become dominant in the UK and accounts for at least 60% of new cases in Britain and is more prevalent than the Alpha strain (B.1.17).

On June 1, the WHO said that only one strain of the COVID-19 Delta variant that was first detected in India was considered to be “of concern” as the other two strains have been downgraded. The B.1.617 variant of the novel coronavirus that was first discovered in India has been determined to drive the second wave of COVID-19 in the country. It has now been dubbed as a ‘triple mutant’ variant considering that it split into three lineages. Just last month, the United Nations (UN) health agency declared B.1.617 as a “variant of concern” or VOC. However, on Tuesday, WHO noted that only of its sub-lineages will be labelled as “of concern.”

“It has become evident that greater public health risks are currently associated with B.1.617.2, while lower rates of transmission of other lineages have been observed,” WHO said in its weekly epidemiological update on the pandemic.

