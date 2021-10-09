COVID-19: Booster Doses And Employer Mandates Surge Demand Of Vaccines In US

The total number of Americans obtaining COVID-19 vaccinations has gradually climbed to a record score within three months, as senior citizens and individuals with health issues seek booster doses, as well as the government and business entities, have mandated employees to receive their initial vaccine shots. If authorities approve the Pfizer vaccine for primary school students, then the vaccine demand is anticipated to skyrocket in the coming weeks, AP reported. Several states are now restarting mass immunisation centres in preparation.

A mass vaccination facility at a former Toys R Us shop in Missouri is scheduled to begin on Monday. Within the next few weeks, Virginia intends to open nine major immunisation sites, while, one at the Richmond International Raceway. During the mid-September, Colorado had launched four mass vaccination centers, mostly to meet employer mandates, and authorities had reported a 38% spike in immunisations statewide within the first week.

The overall number of doses given out in the United States is approaching 1 million each day which is nearly double what it was in mid-July, yet, much below what it was last spring. The rise is mostly because of the vaccine boosters, with approximately 10% of the country's above 65 age group population receiving third doses now. According to Dr. Cyrus Shahpar, the White House COVID-19 data director, 1.1 million doses were administered on October 8, Thursday, with slightly over 306,000 of those being freshly vaccinated.

Experts remark on US vaccines

The vaccination Organisers are now pushing to reach the approximately 67 million unvaccinated American adults. Organisers also stated that the increase in demand for the authorisation of the Pfizer vaccine boosters will largely be due to the mandates that forced workers to choose between the vaccine shot and their jobs. A statistic further showed that unvaccinated people are responsible for nearly all COVID-19 deaths, US News reported. Dr. Ricardo Gonzalez-Fisher, who operates a mobile vaccination clinic mostly for Latinos in Colorado, stated, “We’re seeing people who need the shot to keep a job,” as per AP.

Further, Dr. Danny Avula, Virginia's state vaccine coordinator, stated that by creating the big immunisation facilities, local health departments will be able to focus on accessing vaccination to the disadvantaged populations. Similarly, Ryan McKay, who manages COVID-19 programs for the Blue Ridge Health District informed that the number of individuals obtaining injections at a mall in Charlottesville, Virginia, doubled from the previous week.

Mckay further added that the health department has arranged mobile clinics at basketball games on weekends, high school football events, as well as in the corner market, where 20 individuals were vaccinated each day.

Vice President Kamala Harris had visited a vaccination clinic in Newark, New Jersey, on Friday, where she spoke with patients and healthcare professionals and urged them to obtain the vaccine. If authorities give their clearance, around 28 million additional youngsters in the United States may be qualified for reduced-dose children's vaccines as early as November.

(Image: Unsplash)