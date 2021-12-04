COVID-19 Booster Shots Give Cross Protection Against ‘wide Range’ Of Variants: Fauci

White House Chief Medical Adviser Anthony Fauci on Friday said that the lab studies strongly suggest that COVID-19 booster shots may provide cross-protection against a “wide range” of Coronavirus variants, noting that it has not been proven yet. Booster shots “markedly” enhance the level of the antibody titers against all kinds of the variants of SARS-CoV-2, Fauci told a White House press briefing, on Friday. Booster shots increase the so-called memory B cells and T cells, a line of defence produced by the immune system to fend off a virus, according to US top infectious diseases expert Fauci. Omicron variant had first appeared in a specimen collected on 9 November and was reported from South Africa, as per the WHO.

“There’s every reason to believe that if you get vaccinated and boosted that you would have at least some degree of cross-protection,” Fauci said at the COVID-19 briefing. “Very likely against severe disease, even against the Omicron variant.”

US President Joe Biden will announce new steps to ensure all eligible Americans receive their booster shots as panic related to the highly mutated Omicron variant grips the nations worldwide. US Centre for Disease Control (CDC), earlier this week, endorsed all American adults should get booster shots, the count for which is nearly 100 million. "As we face the Omicron variant, boosters are more important than ever. Boosters increase the strength of your antibody response, so when the virus mutates, a booster makes it more likely that your antibodies can protect you against the new variant," the statement from US CDC read.

Omicron B.1.1.529 easily transmitted and might elude immunity protections

The new highly mutated strain of the SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.529 named ‘Omicron’ by the WHO is “easily transmitted and might elude immunity protections gained by previous infections and even vaccinations,” US top infectious diseases expert Dr Anthony Fauci warned in his televised remarks, backing his claims on Omicron’s constellation of mutations which he claimed strongly suggests that. “It's a strong indication and we really need to be prepared for that," Fauci said on "Meet the Press," adding that South Africa witnessed an exponential rise in the B.1.1.529 strain cases in a matter of just two weeks, even before the scientific community could detect it via genome sequencing.