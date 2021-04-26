COVID-19 Can Only Be Addressed With 'global Cooperation, Mutual Support': Vivek Murthy

Indian-American physician and the 21st Surgeon General of the United States, Vivek Murthy on April 25 said that the only way to tackle the crippling situation of the COVID-19 pandemic is global cooperation and mutual support. Providing confirmation of the previous statement, Murthy announced that the US has taken several unprecedented steps to help India in its COVID-19 second wave. On April 26, Murthy tweeted that it has been “painful” to watch the situation that so many people have endured in India and across the globe.

Previously, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke with India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and expressed deep sympathy for Indians as the nation battles with the second COVID-19 pandemic along with the related crisis of shortage of hospital beds and oxygen. While talking about Sullivan and Doval’s conversation, Murthy said that it was heartbreaking and horrifying toll of COVID-19 in India.

On ‘concrete’ steps taken by the US, Murthy said, “Many of us have seen the heartbreaking & horrifying toll of COVID-19 in India in recent days. Today's statement outlines concrete steps being taken by the United States to help address the crisis. The uncontrolled spread of COVID-19 anywhere presents a threat to all nations.”

Today, the US announced steps to support #India during its unprecedented wave of #COVID19 infections. It has been painful to watch the suffering and loss that so many have endured. The only way to address a global pandemic is global cooperation and mutual support. https://t.co/20vGVQOhLt — Vivek Murthy (@vivek_murthy) April 25, 2021

Essential equipment will be made available ‘immediately’

In order to help India treat the dramatically increasing COVID-19 patients and safeguard the frontline workers, the United States has not only identified the essential equipment but stressed that it would be made available ‘immediately.’ The US has identified the supplies of therapeutics, rapid diagnostic test kits, ventilators, and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) while pursuing several other options to provide oxygen generation and other related facilities on an urgent basis.

The US Development Finance Corporation (DFC) is funding a substantial expansion of manufacturing capability for the vaccine manufacturer in India, BioE to ramp up its production of COVID-19 jabs. Further, the United States is also deploying a team of experts from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and USAID to work collaboratively with US Embassy, India's health ministries, and India's Epidemic Intelligence Service staff. USAID pledged to work with CDC to expedite the process of making resources available to India through Global Fund.

