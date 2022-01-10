COVID-19 Cases In US Surpass 60 Million; Death Toll At 8,37,664: Johns Hopkins University

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the United States, the total number of people infected in the country has surpassed 60 million. According to statistics provided by Johns Hopkins University, as of January 10, 2022, the US has reported 60,090,328 COVID-19 cases. The total number of fatalities reported due to COVID-19 in the US is 8,37,664.

Director of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Rochelle Walensky, in a telebriefing on January 7, expressed concern over the increase in hospitalisations due to the Coronavirus in the US. Walensky stated that hospitalisation rates are on the rise, and this includes people of all age groups. The overall hospitalisation rate among children is still lower than that of any other age group, according to the CDC director.

Hospitalisations due to COVID-19 increasing in the US

Walensky further insisted that they are witnessing an increase in the rates of hospitalisations for children aged below 5 years. She added that these children are not yet eligible for vaccination against COVID-19. The CDC Director noted that the rate of COVID-19-associated hospitalisations in unvaccinated adolescents aged between 12-17 years, was about 11 times higher, in comparison to the fully vaccinated adolescents aged between 12-17 years.

Last week, the United States reported more than one million new cases of COVID-19 in a single day, with officials warning that the peak of the Omicron outbreak is still to hit the country. According to statistics given by the Johns Hopkins University, a total of 1,080,211 new cases were reported on Monday, January 3, the highest one-day tally of new cases anywhere across the globe, BBC reported. The report further stated that the majority of the cases in the US have been reported due to the Omicron variant. As per the news report, the death and hospitalisation rates due to COVID-19 in the United States have been far lower in recent weeks in comparison to previous outbreaks, however, the number of hospital admissions is rising steadily.

Biden urges people to receive booster dose of vaccine

Amid the rise in COVID cases, United States President Joe Biden on January 4 reiterated his call for Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19. President Biden even urged people to receive a booster dose of the vaccine. The US President described it as a 'patriotic duty' as he urged all US citizens to get jabbed against the virus at the earliest. Taking to Twitter, the US President insisted that the COVID-19 vaccine is free and it saves lives.

Get vaccinated and get boosted.



It’s free. It’s convenient. It saves lives. And it’s your patriotic duty. — President Biden (@POTUS) January 3, 2022

Image: AP