COVID-19: CDC Recommends Masks For Vaccinated People Again In High-risk Areas Of US

People in high-risk areas of the United States who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 should continue wearing masks even indoors, according to the country's top health authority, in a major change of direction that highlights the country's difficulty to suppress the Delta variant. The announcement was further pushed by US President Joe Biden that people living in high risk areas need to follow all COVID protocols advised by the health authority.

CDC recommends people wear masks indoor

Director of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Rochelle Walensky, stated new data showing that Delta Variant breakthrough cases have a higher risk of onward transmission. She said that CDC recommends fully vaccinated people to wear masks in public indoor settings in areas with considerable and high transmission. The announcement has come two months after the agency had previously released people from the protocols of wearing masks, owing to the then Alpha Variant which was less dangerous.

The #DeltaVariant is spreading with incredible efficiency. It is much more aggressive and transmissible than previously circulating #COVID19 strains causing more than 83% of recent cases. Vaccination is our way out of this pandemic. https://t.co/bfOV5VzBpq https://t.co/wnnfgjuY5w — Rochelle Walensky, MD, MPH (@CDCDirector) July 26, 2021

The most recent CDC data says that substantial or high transmission is occurring in 63% of the country's more than 3,200 counties. Substantial is defined as 50 to 100 daily cases per 100,000 people over the course of seven days, while high cases are defined as more than 100 daily cases per 100,000 people over the course of seven days.

After the country's good start to its vaccination campaign, Biden said he will lay out new actions on Thursday to overcome the lag in vaccines. When asked about a possible vaccine mandate for US federal workers during a separate talk to the US intelligence community, Biden said that it's under discussion right now. The Veterans Affairs department announced on Monday that it would force its frontline health workers, totalling 115,000 individuals, to get the vaccine, making it the first government agency to do so.

More than 600,000 people died due to COVID-19 in the US

Covid-19 has claimed the lives of about 610,000 people in the United States. The vaccination rate is strongly skewed towards politically liberal sections of the country, with 49% of the population fully vaccinated.

The amount of virus identified in the first testing of patients with the Delta variant was 1,000 times more than patients in the first wave of the virus in 2020, according to recent research in the journal Virological, dramatically enhancing the virus's contagiousness.

