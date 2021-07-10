COVID-19: CDC Says Fully Vaccinated Teachers, Students Don’t Need To Wear Masks Indoors

The US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday, July 9 updated its public health guidance for schools, saying that fully vaccinated teachers and students don’t need to wear masks inside school buildings. According to the latest guidelines, teachers and students who are not vaccinated should continue to wear masks indoors. The US agency also recommended that students remain at least three feet apart in classrooms, combined with indoor mask-wearing by people who are not fully vaccinated, to reduce the risk of transmission of the virus.

“When it is not possible to maintain a physical distance of at least 3 feet, such as when schools cannot fully re-open while maintaining these distances, it is especially important to layer multiple other prevention strategies, such as indoor masking,” the CDC said.

“Because of the importance of in-person learning, schools, where not everyone is fully vaccinated, should implement physical distancing to the extent possible within their structures, but should not exclude students from in-person learning to keep a minimum distance requirement,” the agency added.

Mask mandate to expire on Sept. 13

The CDC’s new guidance comes about two months after health officials permitted the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 12 to 15, allowing most middle and high school students to get the shots ahead of the fall school semester. It is worth mentioning that the guidance is only a recommendation, leaving it up to states and local school districts on whether to lift their masking rules for certain people. The guidelines will likely have no impact on students under 12, who are currently ineligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine in the US.

The guidance also comes as several states across the United States have largely done away with their mask requirements, social distancing and other pandemic-related restrictions because the COVID-19 vaccines have helped drive down the number of new infections and deaths. Back in May, the CDC also said that fully vaccinated people didn’t need to wear masks in most settings, whether indoors or outdoors. But they are still expected to wear masks on public transportation, such as on aeroplanes, buses and trains. The US government’s mask mandate on public transportation is scheduled to expire on September 13 unless the CDC extends it once again.

(Image: Unsplash/PTI)

