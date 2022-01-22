COVID-19: CDC Says Unvaccinated Seniors 49 Times More Likely To Be Hospitalised

The latest information from the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that unvaccinated individuals who are 65 and above and are diagnosed with COVID-19 disease are 49 times more probable to require hospitalisation than those who have already received booster doses. While the unvaccinated seniors between the age bracket of 50 and 64 are 44 times more likely to require hospital admission than immunised people, The Guardian reported.

The data for this assessment was gathered between the time period of November 6 and December 25, 2021. The CDC, for the very first time, has published hospitalisation rates depending on vaccination status, as per The Hill. The CDC also discovered that in December, unprotected individuals with 65 and above age, had a 17-fold greater incidence of COVID-related hospitalisation than completely vaccinated adults.

The Pfizer or Moderna vaccine had a 94% lower risk of COVID-related hospitalisation

Furthermore, seniors who are 65 and older and had obtained both shots of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccination had a 94% lower risk of COVID-related hospital admissions, as per the CDC. In comparison to the fully immunised people, unvaccinated individuals aged 18 to 49 are 12 times more susceptible to being hospitalised, while unvaccinated teenagers aged 12 to 17 are 9 times more prone to be in the hospitals.

According to the CDC's website, “Getting very sick means that older adults with COVID-19 might need hospitalization, intensive care, or a ventilator to help them breathe, or they might even die. The website further added that individuals in their 50s are at danger, while those in their 60s, 70s and 80s are at even higher risk. Further, people aged 85 and up are the most likely to become extremely ill. Thus, the CDC website has urged US citizens to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

In addition to this, in three recent studies on COVID-19, CDC determined that a booster dose is over 90% efficient against both the Delta and Omicron variants. One of the studies looked at hospital admits, emergency department visits, as well as urgent care centre in 10 states. The boosters of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccinations were shown to be the most effective in preventing COVID-19-related emergency department and urgent care visits.

Further, the study revealed that a third dose was over 90% efficient in lowering COVID-19 hospitalizations during a period when Omicron was dominating in December and January. According to CNN, the CDC discovered this when examining roughly 88,000 hospitalizations in ten states.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak began, the United States has documented over 69 million illnesses and over 860,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins statistics. Around 63% of Americans have received all three vaccine doses.

(Image: AP/ Pixabay)