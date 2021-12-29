COVID-19: Corbevax Vaccine Deemed To Be Useful For Low & Middle-income Countries

A new protein sub-unit of COVID-19 vaccine, Corbevax, which is more affordable and effective, is expected to fill the vaccine access gap created by the more expensive jabs available in the market, Dr. Maria Elena Bottazzi, Professor and Associate Dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor and Co-Director of the Texas Children's Hospital Center for Vaccine Development said in a statement on Sunday.

The COVID-19 vaccine, developed by technology, created and engineered at the Centre for Vaccine Development (CVD), is dubbed as "the world's vaccine" due to its affordability and efficacy in comparison to the Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine.

According to the statement released by Texas Children's Hospital and Baylor College of Medicine (BCM), low-cost vaccines have been deemed as an important step in terms of progressing on the aim of global vaccine equity. It is central to completely inoculate vulnerable population and prevent the virus variants from expanding.

"Our vaccine technology offers a path to address an unfolding humanitarian crisis, namely the vulnerability the low- and middle-income countries face against the delta variant,” said Dr. Peter Hotez, Professor and Dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor and Co-Director of the Texas Children’s Hospital Center for Vaccine Development.

After completing two Phase 3 clinical trials, Corbevax was found to be safer and well-tolerated. It also demonstrated superior immune response in comparison to Covishield when assessed for neutralising Antibodies Geometric Mean Titers (nAbGMT) against dominant COVID-19 Delta variant and the first detected strain in Wuhan.

The vaccine was initially constructed by Dr. Maria Elena Bottazzi and Dr. Peter Hotez at the Texas Children's Hospital CVD and in-licensed from BCM Ventures, Baylor College of Medicine’s integrated commercialization team, to Hyderabad-based vaccine and pharmaceutical company Biological E. Limited (BE).

The vaccine has now been permitted by The Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) for an Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA). As per the joint statement by BCM and Texas Children's Hospital, the adoption of Corbevax for EUA in India will also be followed by other "underserved countries".

"Protein-based vaccines have been widely used to prevent many other diseases, have proven safety records, and use economies of scale to achieve low-cost scalability across the world," said Dr. Maria Elena Bottazzi, Professor and Associate Dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor and Co-Director of the Texas Children’s Hospital Center for Vaccine Development.

Corbevax showed high persistence of immunity response

Listing out the benefits of the affordable vaccine, the joint statement also added that Corbevax showed the effectiveness of more than 90% prevention against symptomatic cases after it was tested on 3000 subjects. Additionally, the vaccine also reduced adverse events in COVID-related cases by at least 50%.

"In the continuous monitoring of phase II studies, CORBEVAX™ showed high persistence of immune response as indicated by <30% drop in nAb GMT till 6 months the second dose as compared to >80% drop observed with majority of the vaccines," the statement added.

"Our decade-long studies advancing coronavirus vaccine prototypes has led to the creation of this vaccine, which will fill the access gap created by the more expensive, newer vaccine technologies and that today are still not able to be quickly scaled for global production," Dr. Botezzi said.

Image: Unsplash (representative)