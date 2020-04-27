COVID-19: Coursera To Make 3,800 Of Its Courses Free For Unemployed To Register Themselves

Online learning platform Coursera will make 3,800 of its courses available for free to people unemployed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Enrollment is open through September 30 for unemployed workers to be enrolled in courses. Newly-enrolled learners will have through December 31, 2020, to complete their courses.

"To assist during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the Coursera community is launching an effort to assist countries, states, and cities reskill their unemployed workers to re-enter the workforce," the company's website said.

The ongoing COVID-19 crisis has a worldwide impact on the workforce leaving many jobless. According to Johns Hopkins University Center data on Monday, the global COVID-19 confirmed cases stand at over 2.9 million. Out of these,8,68,480 have recovered from the virus while 2,06,553 have died so far.

Harvard University Offers 67 Online Courses

Earlier, Harvard University had announced that they are offering 67 new online courses to the students free of cost. According to reports, the duration of the courses ranges from one week to 12 weeks. Further, several types of courses were made available including programming, health, medicine, social sciences, art and design, humanities, business, computer science, and so on.

In order to apply for the courses, the students will have to check the official website of Harvard University-- online-learning.harvard.edu. Further, the students can select the subject area and proceed to fill their application for the selected course. Meanwhile, Harvard University has cancelled all the in-person classes due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Reportedly, the university is holding online classes.

