COVID-19: Deadly UK Variant Has Reached All 50 States In US, Cases Expected To Shoot Up

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) variant tracker has recently reported that the B.1.1.7 coronavirus variant has reached all 50 states in the United States. The variant was originally detected in the United Kingdom last year. According to the reports by CDC, Florida has seen the highest number of B.1.1.7 cases with over 3,190. Also, Michigan is now seeing a spike in cases as the tally has reached 1,649.

(Image Credits: Cdc.gov)

The CDC said that it is closely monitoring these variants of concern (VOC). As per the CDC, these variants have mutations in the virus genome that can further alter the characteristics. This can cause the virus to act differently in ways that are significant to public health. This can lead to more severe disease as it spreads more easily between humans. Also, it requires different treatments.

The experts have warned that these numbers are an underestimate because of lack of surveillance in some areas. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC has previously estimated the variant to account for 26 per cent of the virus cases in the US. Also, as per the predictions, made by the officials, the B.1.1.7 variant would become the dominant strain by the end of March in the US.

'Double Mutant' Variant In California

This comes after researchers at Stanford University recently said that they have found at least one case of a new coronavirus variant first detected in India. According to NBC News, Stanford Health Care Spokesperson Lisa Kim said that the new variant has two mutations, including one found in the California strain, in the spiky protein that the virus latches onto. Kim further informed that the variant was found in a patient from the San Francisco Bay Area by the school’s Clinical Virology Laboratory. It is worth mentioning that the COVID-19 rates have been decreasing across California following a deadly winter surge that started in late November and didn’t ease up until after the new year. The drop in cases, however, has allowed some of the state’s most populous counties, including Los Angeles, to begin relaxing restrictions and gradually reopen the economy.

(Image Credits: AP/Pixabay)