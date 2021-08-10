COVID-19: Delta Variant Cripples US As Arkansas Nearly Runs Out Of ICU Beds

The rapid spread of the Delta variant of the Coronavirus has pushed hospitalisation and case numbers to a six-month high, according to Arkansas' governor, who said only eight intensive care unit beds were available on Monday, August 9. During the outbreak, Governor Greg Abbott of Texas asked hospitals to postpone elective surgeries. Based on population, Louisiana, Florida, and Arkansas reported the most recent cases in the past week. As a lagging indicator, hospitalisations increased by 40% and deaths increased by 18%.

”We saw the largest single-day increase in hospitalizations and have eclipsed our previous high of COVID hospitalisations,” Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson tweeted. "There are currently only eight ICU beds available in the state.”

Today’s report shows some very startling numbers. We saw the largest single-day increase in hospitalizations and have eclipsed our previous high of COVID hospitalizations. There are currently only eight ICU beds available in the state. Vaccinations reduce hospitalizations. pic.twitter.com/zoEvn4XCXo — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) August 9, 2021

Hutchinson, a Republican, encouraged the people of Arkansas to get vaccinated. People are hesitant to receive the vaccine due to a lot of misinformation that surrounds the vaccine. Several clinics in Texas will now be able to distribute antibodies to COVID patients, thanks to Abbott, who banned local governments from requiring people to wear masks in May to stop the spread of this virus.

Florida witnesses record-breaking Covid cases

According to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services data, Florida set a new single-day record with 28,317 new cases on Sunday, August 8. Florida has seen record hospitalisations for eight straight days. This week, most Florida students will be returning to school.

At the Pinellas County Schools building near St. Petersburg, mask supporters and opponents held signs as the school board convened a special session to discuss mask protocols. It was announced on Sunday that the head of the second-largest U.S. teachers' union is now in favor of mandating vaccinations for teachers to protect students who are too young to be vaccinated.

Nationally, COVID-19-related pediatric hospitalisations are increasing, which experts attribute to the Delta variant's greater propensity for infecting young children than the original Alpha strain. After a brief respite during the summer, the virus has once again disrupted Americans' lives, and the campaign to vaccinate those who are still reluctant has gained new momentum. To require military members to get vaccinated, the Pentagon will ask Biden's approval by the middle of September.