'COVID-19 Devastated India' Says Trump, Demands Compensation From China

Former US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that India has been devastated by the coronavirus pandemic while insisting that China should pay USD 10 trillion to the US for allegedly being responsible for the spread of COVID-19 globally. In an interview on Fox News, Trump asserted that China should pay more compensation to the world. However, he remarked that this is their capacity to pay.

Trump demands compensation from China for COVID-19

Hitting out at China, the former US President stated that several countries have been destroyed due to the COVID-19 that allegedly originated from China. However, Trump also maintained that he hoped it was an accident. Further referring to India, he said that it was 'devasted'. He also stated that other countries which were more affected 'will never ever be the same'.

“The number (compensation) is much higher than that. But there's only so much they can pay. And that's to us (United States). The number is bigger throughout the world. Look, countries have been destroyed over what they did, and whether by accident or not. And I would hope that it was an accident. I hope that it was through incompetence or an accident,” Trump said in response to a question. “But, when you look, whether it was by an accident, whether it was whatever it is, this - you look at these countries. They will never, ever be the same. Our country was hit so hard. But other countries were hit much harder,” he said as he went on to cite India, which is currently experiencing the worst ever public health crisis. “Look at what's going on in India now. You know, they used to say, look how well India was doing, because they were always looking for an excuse look how well India is doing. The fact that India has just been devastated now, and virtually, every country has been devastated,” Trump said.

The former US president also stressed the need to find out the origin of COVID-19. He added that China should help as its economy is showing faster signs of improvement. Trump has always hit out at China and claimed that the Coronavirus may have leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology in central China's Wuhan city.

“I think that's one of the reasons that I feel it's very important to find out where it came from, how it came. I think I know. I mean, I feel certain about it. But certainly, China should help. Right now, their economy and our economy are the two economies that are coming back the fastest,” he argued.

COVID-19 in India

India has registered over 60,000 new COVID-19 infections in the previous 24 hours, bringing the country's entire caseload close to the alarming 3-crore mark. The death toll from the deadly virus has also risen to 3.85 lakh, with over 1,700 individuals succumbing to the sickness in a 24-hour period. On Saturday morning, the Union Health Ministry informed that India reported 60,753 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 2,98,23,546.