COVID-19: FDA Warns Of 'increased Risk' Of Rare Nerve Disorder After J&J Vaccine In US

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on July 12 updated its labels for the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in a bid to warn of the possible “increased risk” of a rare neurological complication known as Guillain-Barré syndrome. According to a press release, the FDA said that it had not established that the vaccine could cause the syndrome. However, it noted an increase in reports of the sometimes paralyzing condition.

"Reports of adverse events following use of the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine under emergency use authorization suggest an increased risk of Guillain-Barré syndrome during the 42 days following vaccination," the updated label read.

It added, “Although the available evidence suggests an association between the Janssen vaccine and increased risk of GBS, it is insufficient to establish a causal relationship. No similar signal has been identified with the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines”.

As per the press note, the FDA said that 100 preliminary reports of Guillain-Barré syndrome had been filed with the US government's Vaccine Adverse Reporting System, out of 12.8 million Janssen vaccines given. It added that in most people symptoms began with 42 days following receipt of the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine. Of these reports, 95 of them were serious and required hospitalization, and there was one reported death, the FDA informed.

Chance of having GBS ‘very low’

Further, the agency has urged people to seek medical attention if they notice symptoms such as weakness or tingling in the arms or legs, especially if it spreads, after receiving the vaccine. The FDA explained that the Guillain Barré syndrome is a neurological disorder in which the body's immune system damages nerve cells, causing muscle weakness and sometimes paralysis. It added that each year in the United States, an estimated 3,000 to 6,000 people develop GBS and most of the people fully recover from the disorder.

Johnson & Johnson, on the other hand, has confirmed it was talking to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and FDA about the issue. The company said that it has been in discussions with the US FDA and other regulators about rare cases of GBS that have been reported following vaccination with the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine. "The chance of having this occur is very low, and the rate of reported cases exceeds the background rate by a small degree," it added.

(Image: AP)



