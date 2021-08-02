COVID-19: Florida Breaks Record For Hospitalisation Cases With Over 10,000 Patients

Florida broke a previous record for the number of hospitalisations established more than a year ago before vaccines were available. According to data given to the US Department of Health and Human Services, 10,207 people in Florida were hospitalised with confirmed COVID-19 cases. According to the Florida Hospital Association, the previous high was set on July 23, 2020, more than a year before vaccination became widely available. As hospitals around the state have to put emergency room visitors in beds in hallways and report a noticeable reduction in the age of patients, Florida is currently leading the nation in COVID-19 per capita hospitalizations.

Average of approx 1,500 adults hospitalised daily last week

Florida has averaged 1,525 adult hospitalisations per day over the last week, with 35 children hospitalisations per day. According to Jason Salemi, an associate professor of epidemiology at the University of South Florida, both adult and pediatric figures are the highest per capita rate in the country. The increase in hospitalizations and cases has coincided with the spread of the new, more transmissible Delta variant throughout Florida, and inhabitants' resumption to pre-pandemic activity. In an email sent late Saturday, Salemi stated, "the recent rise is both striking and not-at-all surprising."

According to federal health data issued on Saturday, Florida reported 21,683 new cases of COVID-19, the largest one-day total since the pandemic began. The most recent figures were collected on Friday and published on the website of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday. The data demonstrate how swiftly the number of cases in Florida is increasing.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has fought mandatory mask laws and vaccine mandates, he and the state legislature have curtailed local governments' authority to apply COVID-19-prevention regulations. Nikki Fried, Florida's Democratic agriculture commissioner and a candidate for governor against DeSantis, urged unvaccinated Floridians to get vaccines on Sunday.

Children do not require hospitalisation

COVID-19 was found in seven patients at Memorial Health's Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital in Hollywood. According to Dr Marcos Mestre, vice president and chief medical officer at Nicklaus Children's Hospital in Miami, there were 17 COVID-19 patients on Friday, including six in the ICU and one who required a ventilator. Almost half of the patients were under the age of 12. According to Mestre, most children who contract COVID-19 do not require hospitalisation.

(Inputs from AP)