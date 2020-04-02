COVID-19: Florida Governor Categorises Religious Services As 'essential Business'

With the United States witnessing an exponential rise in the coronavirus cases, Florida Governor finally announced stay-at-home order but exempted religious services. According to media reports, Governor Ron DeSantis argued that religious services conducted in houses of worship are “essential services” hence exempted from stay-at-home order.

Religious congregations around the world have become a major impediment in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Authorities are finding it difficult to stop such congregations even after issuance of stay-at-home orders and lockdowns. But such exemptions under “essential services” could further jeopardise the mitigation plan and attempts made doe flattening the curve.

Read: Trump Wants Florida Officials To Welcome Cruise Ship Hit By Coronavirus

'Virus doesn't discriminate'

Florida Governor was already facing widespread criticism for delaying the stay-at-home orders and endangering lives of Americans which forced him to impose movement restrictions. But the exemption for religious services has started another wave of criticism for the Republic leader amid worrying reports of Pastor Rodney Howard-Browne of Florida’s River at Tampa Bay Church holding religious services.

“This virus doesn’t discriminate – it endangers people whether they gather for religious or secular purposes, and it puts entire communities at risk," said Rachel Laser, president and CEO of Americans United for Separation of Church and State, in a statement.

Read: Stranded Ship Awaits Panama Passage, Faces Doubts In Florida

Social media is also abuzz after the exemption for religious services was announced and netizens lashed out at DeSantis for such order.

@GovRonDeSantis @RonDeSantisFL

We worship God in truth and spirit. Worshipping should take place wherever you are and not just in a structure. Online services can be held in place of physical church services. Please don't put people's lives in jeopardy. — RMR (@Spirittip) April 2, 2020

This is deeply unwise; there will be a high human cost to the misguided decisions by DeSantis. As for Christians: One of the best things they can do to love their neighbor is to practice social distancing. It's not the only thing for sure; but to flout it would be wrong/harmful. https://t.co/diCUsdUDXc — Peter Wehner (@Peter_Wehner) April 2, 2020

Read: US: Hundreds At Church Flout COVID-19 Gatherings Ban In Louisiana

Read: Donald Trump Says Churches Should Be Reopened By Easter Sunday, Faces Backlash