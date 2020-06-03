Southern US States Show Sharp Rise In COVID Cases As Overall New Cases Count Falls In US

As the United States remains the worst affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with the violent protests following the brutal death of George Floyd, several southern US states have reported sharp increases in COVID-19 infections with Alabama, South Carolina and Virginia all-seeing new cases rise in the week ended May 31 as compared to the preceding week.

READ | 'Looting Isn't Liberation': Former US Prez Bush On Protests Following George Floyd's Death

READ | Biden Sharpens Attack On Trump For Using Teargas On Protestors, All For A 'photo Op'

According to reports, Health officials from South Carolina expect an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the future due to a lack of social distancing and many not wearing masks while staging protests triggered by the death of George Floyd.

Overall, the number of new cases across the country fell for the fifth straight week. However, a possibility of a rise in the number of COVID infections cannot be ruled out as protests are rampant with thousands hitting the streets causing mass demonstrations and resorting to acts of vandalism, rioting and arson.

READ | PM Modi Dials US President Donald Trump; COVID-19 Pandemic, G-7 & Other Issues Discussed

READ | George Floyd's Death: 5 Cops Shot During Protest After Trump Warns Of Military Action

As the economy in all 50 states of the US has opened up partially after the lockdown, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommended the states to wait for their daily number of new COVID-19 cases to fall continuously for 14 days before relaxing social distancing restrictions. Of which 13 states have met the criteria. New York which has become the new epicentre of Coronavirus has also shown improvement with a decline in the number of new cases for seven straight weeks. About 30 of the 50 states have show a decline in the number of new COVID-19 cases.

The country was rocked with anti lockdown protests previous months as some of the states had extended the lockdown due to the COVID-19 threat, protestors had hit the streets demanding the lifting of lockdown restrictions so that businesses could start again. Protestors armed with guns and rifles had even barged into Michigan's State House demanding the revocation of lockdown as the state Governor Gretchen Whitmer was to announce the extension of lockdown.