Covid-19 Hospitalisations, Deaths In US Likely To Surge In Next 4 Weeks: US Health Agency

As the Delta variant of Coronavirus is threatening to spread across the world, the United States health agency has warned that the country may see a spike in Covid-19 related hospitalisations and deaths over the next four weeks. In what could be termed as alarming, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published ensemble forecasts predicting 9,600 to 33,300 new confirmed Covid-19 hospital admissions and 3,300 to 12,600 new deaths likely to be reported in the first week of September. According to reports, the situation is grim in southern parts of the US with Covid-19 hospitalisations are reaching an all-time high.

US struggling to stem the spread of the Delta variant

The CDS claimed that the country is struggling to stem the spread of the Delta variant, which is nearly twice as contagious as previous variants. It further said that ensemble forecasts of new reported Covid-19 hospital admissions over the next 4 weeks included forecasts from 10 modelling groups, each of which contributed a forecast for at least one jurisdiction. "This week's national ensemble predicts that the number of new daily confirmed COVID-19 hospital admissions will likely increase over the next 4 weeks, with 9,600 to 33,300 new confirmed COVID-19 hospital admissions likely reported on September 6," the statement said, adding that the number of daily confirmed Covid-19 hospital admissions will likely increase in 43 jurisdictions during this period.

Over 50% population inoculated as of now

Meanwhile, according to data published by the CDC on Wednesday, August 11, 50.1% of the total US population is now fully vaccinated which comprises of more than 166 million people. The overall Covid-19 cases and deaths in the country stand at 36,185,761 and 618,454, respectively, according to Johns Hopkins University, making it the worst-hit country. The World Health Organisation's data also revealed that United States reported the highest number of Covid-19 cases among all countries in the last week, representing a 35% increase in infections compared to the previous week. Notably, studies suggest that the Delta variant is more transmissible than the viruses that cause MERS, SARS, Ebola, the common cold, the seasonal flu and smallpox. New reports have even suggested that it is as contagious as chickenpox.

