COVID-19 In Mexico: Infections Rise To The Highest Level Especially In Capital City

COVID-19 infections have risen to their highest levels in Mexico City and a half-dozen of the country's 32 states. The country's coronavirus tally reached 144,000 cases on Friday, August 6, in a 4.6% increase from January. Testing has confirmed 243,733 deaths, but the country conducts very little testing, and studies of death certificates indicate that the real death toll is closer to 370,000. An emergency has been declared in nearly one-quarter of the country. Some businesses have been asked shut down non-essential operations, while others must reduce the number of people they serve each day.

Mexico City, according to city officials, is still on the orange level, which allows for more business activity, according to the federal health department. City's Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said, "We do not believe we should close economic activities, but rather accelerate the pace of vaccination."

As a result of caseloads, hospital bed availability and other factors, there have been discrepancies between state and federal alert ratings in the past. There is also a red alert in place for Nuevo Leon and Sinaloa, as well as Nayarit and Jalisco, and Colima and Guerrero.

Hospitals in Mexico are currently operating at 51% of their capacity. As a result, the number of cases has risen dramatically, but hospitalizations and deaths are down from the January spike, which strained some hospitals. Mexico has never had a strict lockdown like Europe, nor has it required visitors to wear face masks, undergo testing or receive vaccinations. At least one dose of the vaccine has been administered to 48 million people which constitutes about 38 percent of the total population.

