COVID-19: Indian-American Congressman Urges Biden To Give 60 Million Jabs To India

United States Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi on May 19 urged President Joe Biden to allocate 60 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to India out of the total promised 80 million doses announced earlier by the POTUS. As India’s total confirmed deaths due to coronavirus infection have crossed 222,000 amid the crippling second wave, Indian-American Congressman reiterated his call for the Biden administration to elevate the vaccine roll out for India and its people along with other impacted communities across the globe. Along with Krishnamoorthi, Chicago-based civil rights leader Rev Jesse Jackson Sr also backed the same move.

Last month, Indian-American Congressman had also proposed the plan to share the unused AstraZeneca jabs with India and hoped for the process to be expedited. Krishnamoorthi assures help for India as he continues to be a strong Indian American voice and is also a member of the House Select Subcommittee on the coronavirus crisis.

"Help is on the way. And we are going to do everything we can. I'm a member of the special select committee on COVID in Congress. And so this is an area that I deeply care about. And so I'm going to be pushing very hard. Those who are ill I'm thinking about you. We are all praying for you. My own family was touched. Now we are going to try and we're going to try to help you in a fundamental way," he told ANI.

I’m very glad the White House listened to us - their reported plan to share unused AstraZeneca vaccines with countries in need, such as India, is a big move that will save lives provided we execute this plan quickly. pic.twitter.com/eDpej3qGRp — Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi (@CongressmanRaja) April 26, 2021

Jackson on 60 mn AstraZeneca jabs

Meanwhile, the prominent United States Civil rights leader Rev Jesse Jackson on May 19 said that the entire world is praying for India and its people as the nation tackles the crippling second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Chicago-based leader exuded confidence that the country of Mahatma Gandhi will emerge victorious against the global health crisis. As per reports, he was in Washington to urge US President Joe Biden’s administration to share 60 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines of AstraZeneca to India. At a news conference, the prominent American civil rights activist said that he has flagged the issue in front of both Biden and US vice president Kamala Harris.

"The whole world today prays for India," he said, expressing his solidarity with the people of India in a conference that was reportedly addressed by several Indian American community leaders. Rev Jackson also called for elevating finds for Indians as well as other nations who are severely impacted by the COVID-19 wave. "We should ask for more vaccination for the world. We need respirators, medicines and vaccines right now," he said.

IMAGE: AP/Pixabay