COVID-19: Indian-American Health Experts Suggest Increase In Vaccination, Better Planning

As the COVID situation in the US has started to improve with time, India is facing an unprecedented second wave of the virus. Republic Media Network spoke to some Indian American Medical experts who explain what are the things that we can learn from America. The US has witnessed an improvement in the pace of vaccination and they reported an average of 2.2 million shots per day since last week. As per their official data, over 46 percent of the US population has received one or more shots and 35 percent are fully vaccinated.

What India can learn from The United States?

When asked about what are the things which India should learn from the US, Dr. Sampat Shivangi said, "I am the biggest advocate of vaccination. Over 45 percent of vaccination has happened in the US and India must have done a maximum of 6 to 10 percent. At least 40 percent of Indians must get vaccinated before we can see any result. Self-discipline, in which India is not very successful.

Dr. Shivangi added, "I request the White House to say that 30 million AstraZeneca vaccine doses are coming here after May 15. If that happens, I think India will be a different place. It will be next to America."

When asked as to what are Indian Americans doing to help the native Indians who are suffering back home, Dr. Raj Bhayani, said, "Indian Americans are standing in solidarity with all the Indian citizens. We are extremely worried for our brothers and sisters. We are energized and committed to helping India. We have reached out to multiple charity organizations in this country and we collected a tremendous amount of funds to send oxygen concentrators to India."

Dr. Bhayani added, "We have already sent a thousand concentrators and another 1400 concentrators are on the way. Two more shipments will take place on 15 and 17 May. There are also efforts to bring BiPaps. We are also working very hard to get Remdesivir."

When asked that were the efforts that worked in the US, Dr. Arun said, "There were meetings here with state governors every day and a task force was set up which had data analysts who said what were the exact number of positive cases. That was happening from the tests they were doing and the concentration of positive cases and focussing as to how can the resources can be directed to that counting. We had to use our resources very efficiently."

COVID-19 Cases In India

India added 3,62,727 new coronavirus infections in a day taking the COVID-19 tally of cases to 2,37,03,665, while the death toll rose to 2,58,317 with 4,120 daily fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. The active cases have increased to 37,10,525 comprising 15.65 percent of the total infections.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 83.26 percent, the data updated at 8 am showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,97,34,823 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.09 percent, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crores on May 4.