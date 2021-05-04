COVID-19: Indian-American Triplets Raise Over $280,000 For Medical Supplies In India

Amid a devastating second wave of coronavirus, three Indian-American siblings raised more than $280,000 in a bid to send essential oxygen supplies for COVID-19 patients in India. According to PTI, founders of a non-profit organisation, Little Mentors, reached out to their school friends and families for funds so that they could arrange life-saving equipment, including oxygen concentrators and ventilators, for needy patients and hospitals in and around Delhi. According to the government data, 448 COVID patients died in the last 24 hours in Delhi and the city reported 18,043 fresh COVID cases during the same period.

With a surge in infection, 15-year-old triplets Gia, Karina and Armaan Gupta urged people to return the equipment when it’s not further needed. They said that this is important as the supply of medical equipment is very scarce and the affected population is enormous. The triplets also said that they even plan to keep a database of the needy population so that supply could be properly directed.

“Our only request is to return it (the equipment) when it’s not further needed as the next patient can use it,” the triplets said.

Further, they added that they need everybody’s help in this as their task can only be accomplished by teamwork. The triplets also informed that they are working with an “excellent team of physicians,” both in the United States and India. Additionally, they are also working on getting vaccine supplies.

“Although we hope and pray that this second wave of the coronavirus will go away soon, we are getting ready for the worst and asking people to be careful and help each other in this major crisis," they said.

COVID outbreak in India

Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, India reported 3,57,229 fresh COVID-19 cases and 3,449 fatalities, taking the cumulative caseload to 2,02,82,833 cases and the death toll to 2,22,408. The COVID-19 situation in the country has seen a surge in demand for medical oxygen and beds for the patients. Many parts of the country are also reporting an actual shortage of essential medical supplies.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, not only countries but people and organisations around the globe are coming together to lend a helping hand in whatever capacity to fight the crisis together. UK-based doctors are deploying telemedicine to their colleagues in India in a bid to help them battle the escalating crisis, while Mumbai's Dattatray Sawant has converted his auto-rickshaw into a mobile ambulance to ferry COVID-19 patients for free. Famous celebrities, including Sonu Sood and Vikas Khanna, are also doing their bit to help people.

(With inputs from PTI)