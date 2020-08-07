COVID-19: Los Angeles To Cut Off Water And Power Supplies To Houses Hosting Parties

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has informed that the city is planning to cut off water and power supply to the properties where large gatherings and parties are being held despite the lockdown restrictions.

As per reports, Garcetti said that house parties have become frequent and such gatherings may pose danger to the public and led to the spread of COVID-19. He added that the new rule will be effective from August 7.

Nearly 60% of New COVID-19 Cases Occur in Residents Between 18 and 49 Years Old - 68 New Deaths and 2,347 New Cases of Confirmed #COVID19 in Los Angeles County. View: https://t.co/zlK0NHvaJX pic.twitter.com/0M3oQNJnwH — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) August 5, 2020

LA reports highest spike

According to the John Hopkins coronavirus tally, California is the worst affected state in the US with over 532,000 COVID-19 cases and 9,872 deaths. Los Angeles County has reported the highest spike of infections in the state i.e 197,912 as of Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, Los Angeles County’s public health director warned that the younger population was adding up to the city's cases as nearly 60 percent of new COVID-19 cases were found in the 18-49 age group. In a press release, Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said that the infection rates among residents aged 30 to 49 nearly rose three-fold between June and late July.

Younger population warned

The younger population continues to drive new infections in the county. As per reports, Ferrer said that the hospitalisation rates are high among the younger population with people between the ages of 30 and 49 years old accounting for the highest case rate among all age groups in LA County.

As per the press release issued by the LA county, since June, case rates for the younger population nearly tripled to a high of 1,122 cases per 100,000 population. People aged 30 and 49 accounted for 25 percent of hospitalised patients in the County. However, the population aged 18 and 29 years old accounted for more than twice the proportion of all hospitalisations since April.

