COVID-19: Major Cities In US Lift More Restrictions To Restore Pre-pandemic Normalcy

Big cities across the United States such as New York City and Los Angeles are lifting the stringent COVID-19 protocols in an effort to restore the pre-pandemic normalcy after two years of devastating battle with the containment measures. US officials on Friday announced scrapping the toughest measures across big cities yet, including the indoor mask mandates and social distancing. New York City, once the epicentre of the COVID-19 virus that witnessed a mounting death toll from the disease announced scrapping the safety protocols and mostly all of its mandates as early as next week.

'No masking rules will apply..'

No masking rules will apply in public schools, and vaccination requirements will no longer be asked at restaurants, entertainment, and cultural venues, Associated Press reported on Friday, quoting the city’s mayor Eric Adams. New York has joined the growing list of states that have made similar adjustments this month, including New Jersey and California. Gov. Kathy Hochul had announced that the statewide vaccine-or-mask requirement for businesses had ended due to the promising data on fatality rate and infections.

Although, on a personal level, people could still choose to wear a mask in counties, cities, and businesses should they feel the need to do so. But as the COVID-19 infection rates declined, many states across the US resorted to removing all the restrictions that were reimplemented as Omicron cases surged in December.

New York City mayor Eric Adams removes the covid-19 rules during a news conference citing the data. (Credit: AP)

Los Angeles County, similarly announced that its residents will no longer have to wear masks at restaurants, bars, gyms, shops, and other businesses effective Friday. The move followed given the several states that were easing COVID-19 guidelines, signalling that the risk of the virus had dissipated. Illinois also lifted face mask requirements for indoor spaces this week on Monday. Boston also lifted the proof of vaccine policy for the staff of indoor spaces, Mayor Michelle Wu announced. "As of today, our public health data show that Boston is officially below the 3 critical thresholds for heightened Covid protections, so we are lifting the proof of vaccination requirement," Wu said in a tweet.

"This news highlights the progress we've made in our fight against Covid-19 thanks to vaccines and boosters -- which have always been our most effective weapon against the pandemic. It's a win for every Bostonian doing our part to keep our communities safe, and we have to keep going," Wu further said. Chicago meanwhile scrambled to outdo the rule of proof of vaccination for the dine-in another relief for the businesses. The removal of restrictions followed the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advisory last week, which stated Americans can now “safely take a break from wearing masks, including students.”

Image: AP/Pixabay