COVID-19 MRNA Jabs Increase Cardiac-related Death Risk, Says Florida Department Of Health

A physician from the United States has announced new guidance for mRNA vaccines. On Saturday, Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph A. Ladapo issued a caution against obtaining the mRNA COVID-19 vaccination, particularly for males between the ages of 18 and 39 since it raises the risk of cardiac-related mortality. The Florida Department of Health (Department) used a self-controlled case series analysis method, which was first created to assess vaccination safety.

According to this analysis, among males aged 18 to 39, the relative risk of cardiac-related deaths increases by 84% within the first 28 days after receiving an mRNA immunization. The advantage of vaccination is probably overshadowed by the extremely high risk of cardiac-related mortality among males in this age range given the high degree of worldwide immunity to COVID-19. These elevated hazards were not discovered to exist for non-mRNA vaccinations, as per a statement from Florida Health.

Florida Surgeon General's remarks on mRNA vaccines

As a consequence, the State Surgeon General advises against giving mRNA COVID-19 immunizations to males between the ages of 18 and 39. When making this choice, those with pre-existing heart diseases including myocarditis and pericarditis should exercise extra caution.

Furthermore, taking to Twitter, Ladapo said, “Today, we released an analysis on COVID-19 mRNA vaccines the public needs to be aware of. This analysis showed an increased risk of cardiac-related death among men 18-39. FL will not be silent on the truth.”

Ladapo noted in a statement, “Studying the safety and efficacy of any medications, including vaccines, is an important component of public health”. He added, “Far less attention has been paid to safety and the concerns of many individuals have been dismissed – these are important findings that should be communicated to Floridians.”

India's first mRNA Covid-19 vaccine is likely to be available soon as Gennova's mRNA vaccine is likely to receive Emergency Use Authorisation from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI). The firm tested the safety, immunogenicity, and tolerability of the vaccines on 4,000 individuals throughout phases 2 and 3. The vaccine, called GEMCOVAC-19, is the first mRNA COVID-19 vaccine produced domestically.

The study results revealed that the vaccination was secure and well-tolerated, as per Gennova officials. Two weeks after the treatment, an assessment of immunogenicity revealed that GEMCOVAC-19 is not inferior to Covishield, ANI reported. The two doses of the vaccination must be given intramuscularly, separated by 28 days.

