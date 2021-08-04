COVID-19: New York City Will Soon Require Vaccination Proof For Indoor Dining, Gyms

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Tuesday that anybody who wants to dine indoors at a restaurant, witness a play, or go to the gym would soon be required proof of COVID-19 vaccines, making it the first major city in the United States to do so. The new rule, which will be phased in over many weeks in August and September, is the city's most aggressive response yet, to the Delta variant's increase in cases. People will be required to produce proof of receiving at least one vaccination dosage. Blasio said, "The only way to patronize these establishments indoors will be if you’re vaccinated. The goal here is to convince everyone that this is the time. If we’re going to stop the delta variant, the time is now."

If you want to participate in society fully, you’ve got to get vaccinated. It’s time.



You’ll need proof of #COVID19 vaccination for indoor dining, indoor gyms, and indoor concerts and performances in New York City. This is a lifesaving mandate to keep our city safe. https://t.co/hIK99Z8M8A — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) August 3, 2021

The enforcement will start from September 13

Some details, particularly restrictions affecting children under the age of 12, who are not yet eligible for any of the recommended vaccinations, are still being worked out, according to the Democrats. The ban will take effect on August 16, but inspections and enforcement will not begin until September 13.

President Joe Biden said during a press conference on Tuesday that he supported New York City's decision and that other communities should follow suit. He said, "The authority to those restaurants or businesses to say, 'In order to come in, you have to give proof that you’re either vaccinated or you can’t come in.'"

The vaccination card will be recognised as proof of vaccination

De Blasio has prioritised getting as many New Yorkers vaccinated as possible while rejecting requests to require masks indoors, as numerous California cities and countries have done. Vaccination cards, as well as state and city apps, will be recognised as proof of vaccination, he said. The new regulation, according to Andrew Rigie, executive director of the NYC Hospitality Alliance restaurant group, would ensure that "New York City does not revert to restrictions and shut down orders that would again absolutely devastate small businesses that have not yet recovered from the pandemic."

The United States met the president's goal of putting at least one COVID-19 shot into 70% of adult Americans on Monday, a month late and amid a surge in the Delta strain, which is overloading hospitals and requiring new pandemic laws across the country.

(Inputs from AP News)

Tweet- @NYCMayor