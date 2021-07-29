COVID-19 Origin Probe: Antony Blinken Meets WHO Director To Reaffirm US’ Support

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in Kuwait on Wednesday, reiterating his support for the UN agency's expanded research into the COVID-19 origins, notably in China, to understand the pandemic, better.

In a meeting with DG Tedros, we discussed saving lives by ending this pandemic and advancing global health security. The U.S. supports the @WHO plans for additional studies into COVID-19 origins, including in PRC, to better understand this pandemic and prevent future ones. pic.twitter.com/olEWTNUH7k — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) July 28, 2021

The lab-leak scenario has recently acquired a lot of popularity, prompting the Biden administration to give American intelligence a deadline to answer the virus's origin. The WHO proposed the second round of studies into the origins of the Coronavirus in China earlier this month, including audits of laboratories and markets in Wuhan, and called for greater transparency from authorities. This plan, however, was rejected by China.

Blinken and Tedros discussed ways to prepare for the pandemic

According to a press release from the State Department, Blinken and Ghebreyesus discussed ways to work together to continue reforming and strengthening the WHO while also increasing global pandemic preparedness and response capabilities. Secretary Blinken reaffirmed US support for the WHO's plans to conduct additional studies into the COVID-19 origins, including in China, to better understand the present pandemic and prevent future ones.

Blinken also underlined the importance of the next phase being prompt, evidence-based, transparent, expert-led, and free of interference, according to the State Department. He emphasised the necessity of the international community working together on this pressing issue and the US support for a multilateral approach to global health security in general.

Both pledged to work together and with all member states to make significant, tangible progress in enhancing global health security to avoid, identify, and respond to future pandemics and health threats.

Following Beijing's refusal of a further investigation into the origins of the COVID-19, the United Nations called on all member states, including China, to fully cooperate with the WHO.

President Biden instructed a 90-day inquiry into the pandemic's origin in May

President Joe Biden stated in May that he was instructing the US intelligence community to begin a 90-day inquiry into the pandemic's origins. At the G7 conference in Cornwall, England, leaders called for a new investigation into the virus's origins in June. Ghebreyesus joined those calling for China to participate completely with a fresh probe on July 15, claiming that the previous had been impeded by the lack of raw data in the early days of the outbreak.

Image- @SecBlinken/Twitter

(Inputs from ANI)