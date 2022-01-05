COVID-19 Outbreak In Deer Could Hinder Efforts To Bring Pandemic To End, Claims US Study

A new research revealed that white-tailed deer are particularly susceptible to the Coronavirus, which could hinder efforts to end the pandemic. Last year, from January to March, researchers from Ohio State University gathered nasal samples from 360 wild white-tailed deer in nine different areas across Northeast Ohio. The study, published in the journal Nature, found genetic material from at least three different strains of the virus in over 35% of the deer that were sampled at six different sites. It suggested that 129 deer had recently been infected or were now dealing with an active case of the disease, The Hill reported.

The latest research comes in the backdrop of previous research studies which noted COVID-19 infection in white-tailed deer in Iowa, Michigan, Illinois, Pennsylvania and New York. While no cases of COVID-19 transmission from deer to humans have been reported so far, researchers warn that the virus' circulation in deer could pose a risk to humans if the animal becomes a reservoir for the virus. "The fact that wild deer can become infected, also suggests that we may have actually found a new maintenance host outside humans," stated Andrew Bowman, the lead author of the study and a professor of veterinary preventive medicine at The Ohio State University.

"We knew they were being exposed in the wild based on data from earlier studies, that we could infect them in the lab, and that the virus could spread from deer to deer. And if they can keep it up, we may have a new source of SARS-CoV-2 entering humans. That means, in addition to tracking what's in people, we will also need to know what's in deer, Bowman explained, as per The Hill. COVID-19 mitigation and control efforts may be complicated if deer serve as a viral reservoir for the Coronavirus,'' Bowman added.

The virus could circulate in deer unmutated: Researchers

According to Bowman, the virus could change in deer, making it easier for new strains to spread to humans. While the virus evolves in humans, it may also circulate in deer unmutated. Meanwhile, researchers are yet to determine how the deer became infected or how the virus functions in the body of the animals. However, because the virus is shed in human faeces and discovered in wastewater, it's possible that they were infected by drinking contaminated water, researchers noted.

Image: Pixabay, Representative