COVID-19: Pfizer CEO Asserts 4th Shot 'necessary For Most People' Due To Waning Immunity

As the global COVID-19 tally witnesses an upward graph, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla on Sunday asserted that a fourth booster shot against the virus will be "necessary for most people." Addressing a session on CBS News, Bourla added that the fourth shot will continue making hospitalisations manageable and keep the severity of the disease on milder levels. Bourla's statement comes as 11,58,186 fresh cases were reported globally on Sunday.

"Right now, the way that we have seen, it is necessary, a fourth booster right now. The protection that you are getting from the third, it is good enough, actually quite good for hospitalizations and deaths," Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said at CBS's Face of the Nation.

Bourla went on to state that the regimen of two initial doses plus a booster dose currently is unable to fend off the newly emerging variants as it "wanes too quickly" in strength. "It's not that good against infections but doesn't last very long. But we are just submitting those data to the FDA [Food and Drug Administration], and then we will see what the experts also will say outside Pfizer," he added. Notably, Pfizer and similar pharmaceutical companies are working on booster shots that are more effective against the highly-transmissible variants like Omicron. "Omicron was the first [variant] that was able to evade, in a skilful way, the immune protection that we’re given, but also in all that the duration of the protection doesn’t last very long,” Bourla noted.

Meanwhile, countries such as Chile, Israel and Germany have already recommended the fourth dose for people in the at-risk category.

Bourla, however, cleared the air surrounding the confusion over booster shots that erupted during the distribution of the third dose against COVID-19. "I think right now we need to be very well coordinated, CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention], FDA and the industry so that we are all providing to the American people and the to world a cohesive picture rather than confusion," he said. Bourla concluded by reiterating Pfizer's goal to create effective vaccines.

"What we are trying to do and we are working very diligently right now it is to make not only a vaccine that will protect against all variants, including Omicron, but also something that can protect for at least a year...then I think it is very easy to follow and remember so that we can go back to really the way used to live," he said.

Pfizer plans to submit data for 4th COVID dose: Bourla

Speaking to CNBC on Saturday, Bourla noted that Pfizer has planned to submit data for the fourth booster dose in the coming days. "It's clear that there is a need in an environment of Omicron to boost the immune response," Bourla stated. Notably, Pfizer has an FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine for people from 16-years and above. In addition, its third dose has been granted emergency use authorisation (EUA) for the same age group.

Two years post its discovery, the coronavirus pandemic has continued to torment the lives of people globally. It is pertinent to mention here that the first coronavirus case was reported from Wuhan, China in December 2019. Ever since then, it has infected over 48 crores and killed over 60 lakh people in two years. Apart from tolling hard on the global economy due to months-long lockdown and international travel bans, it has also increased worldwide rates of anxiety and depression by 25%, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

(IMAGE: AP/Shutterstock)