COVID-19: Pfizer To File Data For Vaccinating Kids As Young As 5 Years In US

Pfizer Inc. will “within days” submit data to the US FDA on vaccinating children aged between 5 to 11 years against COVID, the firm’s Chief Executive said on Sunday. As of now, the Food and Drug Administration has approved Pfizer/BioNTech’s vaccine for all Americans starting at the age of 12. However, as the US ramps up normalisation measures, including opening of schools, there have been growing calls for vaccines for young children.

“It’s a question of days, not weeks,” CEO Albert Bourla told ABC Network on Sunday. Furthermore, he said that if the vaccine gets approval from the federal body, “we will be ready with our manufacturing to provide this new formulation of the vaccine.” Jointly developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, the mRNA based BNT162b2, has been 95 percent effective in preventing the coronavirus infection, according to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

In addendum, the Pfizer chief also predicted that life could return back to normal within one year, although he said that annual inoculations could become a norm. “I don’t think that variants will not be continuing coming," Bourla told ABC Network. This comes as the caseload of COVID surged to 42,770,371 with 684,884 related fatalities across the US territory.

FDA approves vaccine for elderly

Earlier this week, the Food and Drug Administration authorised Pfizer vaccine's booster shots for Americans above the age of 65 along with some younger adults who have underlying health conditions and the people involved in regular jobs. The people falling under these categories are at a higher risk of getting infected with the COVID-19. Earlier in the month of August, the FDA amended an emergency use authorisation for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for immunocompromised people. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also in its recent meeting made certain recommendations regarding people who can get booster shots and their eligibility.

While FDA has allowed booster shots for anyone above the age of 65 followed by young people with underlying health conditions, CDC has made certain recommendations which include people eligible for the booster shot. According to it, people receiving cancer treatment, an organ transplant, stem cell transplant, suffering from moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency, having HIV infection, and undergoing active treatment with high dose drugs fall under the booster vaccine's eligibility criteria.

Image: AP