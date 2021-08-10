COVID-19: Rand Paul Calls On US Citizens To 'resist' CDC Guidelines, Refuse To Wear Mask

Republican Senator Rand Paul has called on American citizens to “resist” government policies for tackling the COVID-19 situation in the country as the Delta variant continues to spread. In a video posted on social media on August 8, the Kentucky Senator made the call to deny the coronavirus preventive measures even as the cases and hospitalisations spike in his home state. He said on Sunday, “It's time for us to resist. They can't arrest all of us. They can't keep all of your kids home from school.”

He added, “We don't have to accept the mandates, lockdowns and harmful policies of the petty tyrants and bureaucrats. We can simply say: 'No, not again.'"

His remarks came as the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) along with several medical professionals at the local, state, federal and international level have reiterated the need to weak mask in order to stem the drastic surge of COVID-19 cases including the highly-infectious delta variant that is driving the spike. However, Paul, who himself caught COVID-19, has consistently refused to wear a mask. This week, in a video, he said people should ignore CDC policies.

Denouncing US President Joe Biden, Paul said, “No one should follow the CDC's anti-science mask mandates...And if you want to shut down federal agencies again, some of which aren't even back to work yet, I will stop every bill coming through the Senate with an amendment to cut their funding if they don't come back to work in person."

We are at a moment of truth and a crossroads. Will we allow these people to use fear and propaganda to do further harm to our society, economy, and children?



Or will we stand together and say, absolutely not. Not this time. I choose freedom. pic.twitter.com/XrI2tjdAHW — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) August 8, 2021

Anthony Fauci, Sen Paul Spar Over COVID Origin

This is not the first time Paul went against medical professionals. US top infectious disease experts Dr Anthony Fauci and Sen. Rand Paul had a heated exchange of words at a Senate hearing on July 20 over whether the National Institutes of Health funded the controversial research that according to the Republican senator might have contributed to the COVID-19 pandemic. Republican senator for Kentucky suggested that Fauci had lied before the Congress in May when he dismissed that the NIH funded the so-called “gain function” research at a virology lab in Wuhan, China. ‘Gain Function’ research is basically the practice of enhancing a virus in a lab to study the pathogen’s potential capability of reaching the real world.

“Senator Paul, you do not know what you are talking about.”



— Dr. Fauci after Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) accuses him of lying to Congress about gain-of-function research in Wuhan lab. pic.twitter.com/aGhn3ua9r0 — The Recount (@therecount) July 20, 2021

IMAGE: AP/Pixabay

